Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISTENSTEWARTOFFICEAL Kristen Stewart said she wanted her son 'to look like' Hrithik Roshan and we totally understand

Hrithik Roshan has turned 48 on Monday. One of the most versatile and good-looking actors in the Hindi film industry, Hrithik is aging like fine wine. Not just the fans in India, celebrities abroad swear by his good looks and one of the them is Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart of Twilight fame.

Did you know that Stewart once said that she would like her son 'to look like' Hrithik. This was a huge compliment for the Bollywood actor coming in from Stewart, who is one of the most loved Hollywood stars. The two were reportedly in talks to feature together in a project which never materialised.

In 2012, there were reports that Stewart and Hrithik were being considered for filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's Paani. Stewart, ahead of the release of Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at that time, was asked about Hrithik in an interview which is when she showered him with praises and commented on his good looks.

Stewart told PTI, “If someone offers me a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He is such a wonderful actor and so good-looking. If I have a boy, I would want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with Rob’s (her then boyfriend Robert Pattinson) eyes."

Hrithik later reacted to the high praise by Stewart and told NDTV, "It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and day, it was a very warm way to compliment someone. I felt a lot of warmth."

Actor Kumail Nanjiani also revealed that his character Kingo, who is supposed to be a quintessential Bollywood star in Marvel Studios' Eternals (2021), is modeled on Hrithik. Kumail had received a lot of praise for his body transformation and admitted the Kites actor was his inspriation for the role.

On the movies front, Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha next, followed by Fighter.