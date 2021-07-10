Krishna Shroff on Tiger Shroff’s relationship with Disha Patani: It is cool to see him happy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHUSHROFF Krishna Shroff talks about Tiger Shroff’s relationship with Disha Patani:

Rumors of actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dating have been doing rounds for years now. While the duo has never accepted their relationship in puiclic, they are always spotted together. From dinner dates to playing football together, the duo loved spending time with each other. Disha is very close to Tiger's family as well. Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani are BFFS. Spilling the beans about Tiger-Disha's relationship, sister Krishna Shroff said that when they are together, they are happy.

Talking to Times Now Digital, Krishna revealed, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone."

She added, "In his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff, who is a fitness enthusiast and social media influencer, made her screen debut with the music video "Kinni kinni vaari". The video celebrates womanhood and Krishna says it was a perfect concept for her to be a part of. The song has been sung by Raashi Sood and it also features Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Talking about her music video debut, Krishna said: "I honestly couldn't have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one." She added that it was "an absolute pleasure" coming together with five other ladies "to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track!"

On the other hand, Tiger and Disha have been seen together in films like Baaghi 3 and Baaghi 2.