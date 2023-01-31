Kpop star Jackson Wang shares photos with Hrithik Roshan; roams around Mumbai with Disha Patani | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jackson Wang with Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani at Lollapalooza in Mumbai

Kpop idol and GOT7 member Jackson Wang was in India this weekend to perform at the most popular Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai. As soon as the South Korean star landed in Mumbai, Fans crowded him like crazy and went gaga over his humility and charm. The concert on the other hand was power-packed with Jackson Wang interacting with the fans and performing like the 'magic man'. Now that he is back at home, the Kpop singer shared the special moments from his visit to India which featured Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani.

Kpop star Jackson Wang took to Instagram to share a bundle of photos and videos from his time in India. He wrote, "#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally..Such an amazing experience with all of u since the moment at the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often."

Jackson shared some of his beautiful moments from the stage of the Lollapalooza festival. He also shared photos in which he can be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan as well as the Bollywood actor's parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. Another video showed Wang riding a buggy in South Mumbai with actress Disha Patani. Have a look at the post here-

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and his family including Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni attended the music festival to cheer Saba Azad. She was among the many artists who performed at Lollapalooza 2023. Not just the Roshan family but many other Bollywood stars attended the music festival including Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Huma Qureshi.

This was the first time when Kpop star Jackson Wang arrived in India for a concert. Talking about the same, he said, "I still can’t believe I am in India. I wish I could stay longer. I wish I could come more often. I am a big fan of Bollywood. For people who don’t know who I am, I am Jackson Wang… Had an album called Magic Man, talking about the ups and downs in life I went through, just like everybody else. Every single day we go through sh*t so. I think it’s important to help yourself more, to understand yourself more. Because everyone’s standard of happiness is different. I hope everybody here has a good time tonight, and when you leave here you treat yourself better, take care of yourself better. Find the stuff that make you happy. That’s all I am about. Thank you again."

Other than Jackson wang, artists like AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons and Cigarrettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin among others were seen performing.

