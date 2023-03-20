Kpop singer Se7en & Kdrama star Lee Da Hae announce wedding after 8 years of dating; share photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEEDAHEY4EVA Singer Se7en & actress Lee Da Hae

Kpop singer Se7en and Kdrama actress Lee Da Hae have been dating for 8 years. Now, they have decided to make it official and get married in May. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, actress Lee Da Hae shared some lovestruck photos with Se7en and said that they are excited about their new journey. Se7en and Lee Da Hae first confirmed their relationship in September 2016 and reportedly started dating in 2015. They will be getting married on May 6.

Announcing the wedding date, Lee Da Hae said, "I have good news that I want to relay to you all first. I made the promise that on May 6th, I will be getting married to my girlfriend Lee Da Hae who has been with me for the past eight years and always showed me with love."

She added, "It's possible that this will be nothing to be surprised by, as we have been dating for the past 8 years after all...but why am I so shy to say this..I contemplated a lot about how to announce this news to you all. In the upcoming May, we promised to go from longtime lovers to husband and wife. As of right now, the word 'boyfriend' sounds more familiar, but I will live as a good wife and a great support to my dear, who will now be my companion for the rest of my life."

On the other hand, Kpop singer Se7en shared a hand-written letter for his fans and said, "Hello, this is SE7EN. 2023 will make 20 years of my debut. I think it would not have been possible without the love of fans who have always shown their constant support. I am very grateful to you and thank you. Today, I come with a piece of happy news that I wanted to share with you firsthand. I have promised to marry my girlfriend Lee Da Hae on May 6 who has been with me for the past eight years through the ups and downs and has always embraced me with love even though I was lacking."

He added, "Henceforth, as the head of a household and as a husband, I will live more responsibly and with a more mature side of myself. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who continues to cheer me on and I will return with a better version of myself. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Se7en aka Choi Dong made his debut in 2003 as a soloist. Lee Da Hae on the other hand has been seen in Kdramas like 'My Girl' and 'Green Rose'.

