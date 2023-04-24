Kpop idol Moonbin's sister Moon Sua, ASTRO members JinJin and MJ share heartbreaking letters

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Moonbin's sister Moon Sua, ASTRO members JinJin and MJ share heartbreaking letters

Moonbin’s death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones. The Kpop idol was found dead at his residence in Seoul and police are speculating suicide. Moonbin's funeral took place in the presence of close friends and family and now, his sister Moon Sua and his fellow ASTRO members JinJin and MJ have penned down heartbreaking letters remembering him. Moonbin’s agency Fantagio also announced that they’ve set up a special memorial space to honor the ASTRO singer and fans can visit it until the end of this month.

Moonbin's ASTRO fans, called AROHA, shared Moon Sua's letter after the singer's suicide in which she said that she will try to smile again. The letter is apparently written in her diary which is kept at Moonbin's memorial.

The translation of the letter read, "Oppa, it’s me, your one and only precious younger sister, Sua. I’ve also come!! I’ve cried so much so I’m going to stop crying! Now I’m going to smile a lot. I’ll do what I want and be happy so I hope that you are also at peace and happy there too. Please watch over me to see if your younger sister is doing well!! I’ll live well, including your part. Don’t stop me. But when I’m having a hard time, I’ll come complain to you often so you have to accept that. You’ve done well all this time. I love you a lot and I’m forever your younger sister. Moon siblings forever."

It added, "To. My forever brother. This is your one & only sister, Sua. How’s it going there? is it comfortable? I hope it’s always warm and peaceful. You look pretty when you smile, so I hope you have a lot of things to smile about. I’ll come back again! I love you today, too."

ASTRO member JinJin also penned a few words which read, "Bin! It’s jinjin hyung! A lot of people came. You promised me, right? to live with a smile. Just like you told me, i’m trying to live with a smile like you did. I’m going to start practicing for my musical again and also to eat my meals. I will take care of your mom, dad, and sua so don’t worry. I love you so much my little brother"

Moonbin's agency Fantagio issued a statement after his death and said that the funeral will be held in private and the family needs space to mourn. The statement read, " First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky. Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow."

"It pains us even more to have to convey this sudden news to the fans who have given their unsparing love and support to Moonbin. Because we know all too well just how unparalleled the departed [Moonbin] was in his love for his fans, whom he was constantly thinking of, the grief is all the more overwhelming. In order for the bereaved family, who has fallen into great sorrow due to this sudden tragedy, to be able to respectfully mourn the departed and say their goodbyes, we entreat you to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports," it read.

The other Kpop idols like BTS leader RM and more also mourned the loss. RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a black photo on his Instagram to express grief over Moonbin's sudden death. The black photo indicates that it is a sad day for the K-pop industry.

