Korean actress Yoo Ju Eun dies by suicide at 27, brother shares her heartbreaking letter

Korean actress Yoo Ju Eun passed away on August 29 by suicide. She made her debut in 2018 in K-Drama Big Forest and then featured in TV CHOSUN‘s Joseon Survival Period and MBC‘s Never Twice. While the reason for her suicide is still unknown, Yoo Ju Eun's brother shared the heartbreaking suicide note on her Instagram and announced her death.

The note read, "I'm sorry that I'm leaving ahead of everyone else. Especially mom, dad, grandma, and brother. My mind is screaming that I don't want to live anymore. You may feel void without me but please stay strong. I'll be watching over you. Please don't cry. It's not good for your health.

I'm not sad at all. In fact, I'm very calm. Maybe because I've been thinking about it for a long time. I've lived such a happy life which I don't deserve. So I am content. This is enough. So please don't blame anyone and move on. I'm not dead. So please live a good life everyone. I hope to see many people at my funeral and everyone could see if anyone is going through something. "

She further added, "I really wanted to do acting. Maybe it was my everything or just a part of me. But then it wasn't easy to pursue that life. I didn't want to do anything else. That was devastating. I realized having a dream is a blessing and a curse at the same time. I'm sure God won't send me to hell because he loves me. He will listen and take care of me. So don't worry everyone."

Yoo Ju Eun concluded the note by saying, "And to my dear family, friends, and loves. Thank you for adoring me and loving me. It was my strength and my laughter as well. I think I lived a successful life because I'm taking unforgettable memories till the end. Thank you for understanding and putting up with me. I'm sorry I couldn't be more expressive. But I hope you'd understand.

And to all of you who knew me, especially teachers, thank you so much and I respected you. Thank you for teaching me many things about life.

Mom, dad, I love you. Please don't cry. I'm pleading."

Yoo Ju Eun's brother revealed that the actress' funeral will be held on August 31.

