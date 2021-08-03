Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KONKONA SENSHARMA Konkona Sensharma gives a classic response to fan who is 'sad to see her age'

Bollywood actor Konkona Sensharma who is 41 years and has been working in films since 1983 received a comment on her age from one of her fans on her latest Instagram post. A fan said they were 'sad to see her age'. The user also praised her work in the comment.

The comment read, "It's very sad to see you being aged... Industry didn't did justice with your kind of artists... You were my crush in school life.. I wanted to see you more after Ek Thi Daayan.. You are just ammmazing." However, Konkona's classic response won hearts on the internet. She was quick to respond with, "Aww, don’t be sad. It’s a privilege to age as opposed to die tragically young!"

The comment came on a post when Konkona shared pictures of her pet dog, Pepita. "This is a @mitalisboardandtrain appreciation post! Last lockdown I rescued this cutie but this is my first dog and I hadn’t managed to train her properly. So so happy to have sent my Pepita here for toilet training, leash training and general confidence building. Thank you so much @mitalisalvi and team! Also how goofy does my Pepita look," she had captioned it.

The post was showered with lots of love by both Konkana's fans and friends from the industry. Film director Zoya Akhtar commented, "How cute!" Sandhya Mridul wrote, "Ohhh so Adorable."

On the work front, Konkona was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaan. She also featured in Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which was the first film to get a theatrical release after the pandemic.

