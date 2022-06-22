Koffee With Karan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen on Johar's talk show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI/SUSHMITA SEN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sushmita Sen

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is soon returning with one of his most popular chat shows, Koffee With Karan. Some time back, Karan announced the return of the new season on his social media handle. Now, as per the latest report, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen will be gracing the seventh season of Karan's talk show. Reportedly, the divas are expected to appear first-time-ever, together. Well, the fans can't wait to see them being showered by Karan's quirky and hilarious questions.

According to Telly Chakkar, Aishwarya and Sushmita Sen have always been pitted against each other and there has been a rivalry between the two. Thus, it will be interesting to see the two beauty queens on the couch together.

Koffee With Karan 7 Guests:

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be the first guests to appear on Koffee With Karan Season 7, which is slated to stream on an OTT platform from the second week of July. Also, several reports stated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut on the chat show. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on divorce with Naga Chaitanya on Johar's show

Koffee With Karan 7 Announcement:

Hours after announcing that 'Koffee With Karan' will not be returning, filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that his popular talk show "will not be returning on TV," instead the new season will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement that read, "Koffee with Karan will not be returning ... on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!"

"The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'streaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!" it continued.