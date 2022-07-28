Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda opens up on nepotism, says 'world is not fair'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and spoke about nepotism

The recently released trailer of Liger has got everyone talking about Vijay Deverakonda. He plays an MMA fighter in it. While his film is all set for its pan-India release on August 25, the actor has come a long way in his life amid all the hardship and obstacles.

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is a voice that is echoing all around the internet these days. The actor's phenomenal performance is clearly visible and has left everyone talking about it. But the journey to stardom wasn't as easy as it seems. Having travelled a long way in his life, the actor had his own struggles and hardships that routed him to the place where he is today.

Vijay was seen sharing his thoughts on Koffee With Karan saying, "It's definitely not easy breaking in when you start like an outsider with absolutely no access to the industry at all. It makes it much harder to be alienated. I don't know if I would say that. Basically, my thoughts on this are that the world is not fair. We are not all born with the same financial status, we are not born with the same height, with the same looks, or with the same physical abilities and I had never blamed someone or disliked someone for being born to a rich father may be where I was struggling to pay rent, to someone born in the industry. It's not her fault or any star kid's fault that they are born to a parent who is acting."

Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan shoot with Karan Johar; pics go viral

He further added, "One day I will have a kid who is born into a family, it has nothing to do with him and the world is never fair for anyone, in any field, it's always in equally, you just have to work your a** off to get where you want, if you want to. There are benefits to being born a star kid but I would not change anything in my journey. I am very grateful for every insult, every hardship, and every obstacle that I have faced in my life."

Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting for Vijay's upcoming Liger to hit the big screens after looking at the trailer.

Read: OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (July 29): Good Luck Jerry, Masaba Masaba 2 & more

Latest Entertainment News