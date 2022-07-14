Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Devarakonda-Rashmika Mandanna dating? Sara Ali Khan spills beans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Devarakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

Koffee With Karan 7 episode 2 witnessed Bollywood best friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor revealing some juicy gossip about Bollywood. From making some secret confessions about their own dating life to spilling beans about the relationship status of their contemporaries, the Bollywood actresses let it loose and did not hold back. Ahead of the episode, there were speculations that something is brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda as the episode teaser hinted towards it. Karan Johar asks "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." At first, she denies it but later blurts out, "Vijay Deverakonda".

But during today's episode, Sara Ali Khan made a shocking revelation about Vijay Deverakonda's love life. At the time of Janhvi's rapid-fire round, when she said that she was seeing Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram followers growing, Sara took Vijay's name hinting Vijay and Rashmika, who have starred in Geetha Govindam, are dating.

This is not the first time Vijay and Rashmika's relationship is being talked about. Previously, entertainment galore was abuzz that the duo are not just good friends but more than that. It was during the time of the release of their film Dear Comrade that the reports about their wedding surfaced online.

Sara Ali Khan upcoming films

On the other hand, Sara has producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Also read: Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi, latter shares mushy pics with ex-Miss Universe on Instagram confirming romance

Vijay Deverakonda upcoming projects

Vijay is waiting for the release of his boxing drama 'Liger', which also stars Ananya Panday. The pan-India film 'Liger' will hit the screens on the August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also read: Liger song 'Akdi Pakdi' OUT: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday showcase dancing prowess in the first track