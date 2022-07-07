Ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha! Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Karan Johar for 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut

Koffee With Karan 7: Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Karan Johar as he gears up for his exclusive chat show, which is set to premiere on July 7th, 2022 on Disney+Hostar. The filmmaker is set to host Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the first episode of the season. Ahead of the show, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to 'sarcastically' wish Johar.

Kangana, who appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 in 2017, shared a snapshot of the same and wrote, "Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episode as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo… but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv."

The actress had joined her Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on Karan Johar's chat show. Kangana had accused Karan of nepotism, after which, there had been a lot of ruckus on social media about nepotism as users came out against Bollywood stars who are involved in promoting favouritism in the industry. She also described him as 'Bollywood mafia.'

Biding adieu to television, Karan Johar took his famous talk show to the OTT platform. For those unversed, the chat show welcomes celebrities over coffee who later spill some secrets on the couch in front of Johar. The first guests of the season are none other than 'Gully Boy' Jodi Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The two actors will be gracing the show tonight and will be spilling some juicy details about their personal lives. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh talks about his relations with in-laws, has 'special' wardrobe for them

Apart from them, even Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut this time on the show. It all came to light when 'The Family Man 2' star posted her new pictures on her Instagram which garnered a lot of attention from the fans. The backdrop seen in Samantha's pictures is similar to the post shared by Karan where he mentioned working on the new episode.

Besides these, the new season also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Koffee with Karan 7 Promo: Ranveer Singh calls Alia Bhatt 'dost ke naam pe kalank', walks out of show