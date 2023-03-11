Saturday, March 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Know what happened when Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal invited Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for dinner

Know what happened when Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal invited Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for dinner

This is what happened when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal invited their neighbors Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for dinner. Read on to know.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2023 21:09 IST
Katrina Kaif
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's Instagram uploads

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become the new neighbors of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. After tieing the knot in December 2021, the couple shifted to a new apartment in Juhu near Anushka and Virat's home. Since Katrina and Vicky became the new neighbors, the actress invited Anushka and Virat for a dinner at home. Speaking about the time they invited her and Virat over, Anushka recalled she had told Katrina they eat dinner at 6pm. The actor added that Katrina had then joked about eating snacks, while Anushka and Virat had their dinner.

Anushka shared with Grazia India, “Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said [to Katrina Kaif], for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she’s like okay, you’ll have dinner and Vicky and me will have snacks." Anushka has 'never been someone who enjoys loud, noisy parties. Earlier in an interview, Katrina also shared that she finds Ansuhka's attitude to be most disciplined. She also mentioned that she loves Ansuhka a lot. 

Anushka spoke about how like Katrina, Shah Rukh Khan, too, understands her ‘awkwardness’, and does not invite her to his parties anymore. Speaking about Katrina and Shah Rukh, she said in the same interview, “The two of them really understand that I’m socially awkward and they accept me that way. That’s the nicest thing that anyone can do in the world."

Anushka has worked with Katrina Kaif in films such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Zero (2018). Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress, in which she will be essaying the titular role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She had a special appearance in Triptii Dimri starrer Qala too, which was released in December 2022.

Related Stories
Katrina aka Zoya hints at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan’s 'dangerous' mission; Deepika Padukone REACTS

Katrina aka Zoya hints at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan’s 'dangerous' mission; Deepika Padukone REACTS

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; customised kaleeras that Bollywood brides wore

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; customised kaleeras that Bollywood brides wore

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are all smiles & 'colorful' in this Aww-dorable Holi photo

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are all smiles & 'colorful' in this Aww-dorable Holi photo

 

Also Read: Sushmita Sen turns showstopper days after suffering heart attack; fans can't take eyes off her

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Ram Charan as they attend South Asian Excellence pre-Oscar event | Photos

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News