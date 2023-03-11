Know what happened when Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal invited Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for dinner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's Instagram uploads

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become the new neighbors of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. After tieing the knot in December 2021, the couple shifted to a new apartment in Juhu near Anushka and Virat's home. Since Katrina and Vicky became the new neighbors, the actress invited Anushka and Virat for a dinner at home. Speaking about the time they invited her and Virat over, Anushka recalled she had told Katrina they eat dinner at 6pm. The actor added that Katrina had then joked about eating snacks, while Anushka and Virat had their dinner.

Anushka shared with Grazia India, “Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said [to Katrina Kaif], for you we’ll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon. So she’s like okay, you’ll have dinner and Vicky and me will have snacks." Anushka has 'never been someone who enjoys loud, noisy parties. Earlier in an interview, Katrina also shared that she finds Ansuhka's attitude to be most disciplined. She also mentioned that she loves Ansuhka a lot.

Anushka spoke about how like Katrina, Shah Rukh Khan, too, understands her ‘awkwardness’, and does not invite her to his parties anymore. Speaking about Katrina and Shah Rukh, she said in the same interview, “The two of them really understand that I’m socially awkward and they accept me that way. That’s the nicest thing that anyone can do in the world."

Anushka has worked with Katrina Kaif in films such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Zero (2018). Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress, in which she will be essaying the titular role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She had a special appearance in Triptii Dimri starrer Qala too, which was released in December 2022.

