KL Rahul misses UNO nights with rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, actress reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULKL KL Rahul misses UNO nights with rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty

Cricketer KL Rahul shared a picture on social media stating that he misses the UNO night with his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty and his friends. He wrote, "Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritik_bhasin." The cricketer tagged cricketer Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood, cricketer Sinan Kader and restaurateur Ritik Bhasin along with his lady love Athiya.

Reacting to the picture, Athiya wrote, "@sinankader great cards." Sinan also commented on Rahul's post, "Uno is all about cheating." On the other hand, Mayank wrote, "@rahulkl Tum se better umeed kiye the hum."

Earlier this month, Rahul wished Athiya on her birthday with a lovestruck post. He posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen leaning on the cricketer's shoulder while the two look at the camera and smile. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Happy birthday mad child." Athiya replied with a white heart emoji in the comment section.

KL Rahul is currently in Australia for an upcoming series. In the recently help IPL 2020, the cricketer won the Orange Cap for being the highest run scorer in the tournament, with 670 runs from 14 innings.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for a while now. A while back, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty had reacted to their dating rumours and said, "I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it's true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don't know, how can you ask me?"

Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it official yet but their frequent public appearances together have got the tongues wagging.

