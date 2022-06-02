KK's daughter's heartbreaking note for late father; bids him goodbye saying 'Love you forever dad'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KK and his daughter Taamara

Playback singer KK has been laid to rest. He was creamted in Mumbai in the presence of family, friends and industry collegues. As Bollywood celebrities lined up to pay last respects to the late singer, his wife and his children were inconsolable. ahead of the last rites, late singer KK's daughter has penned an emotional note for her father, who died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday after a performance at a college in Kolkata. Taamara and KK's wife Jyothy took to Instagram and shared details of his funeral along with a short note. Taamara and Jyothy shared a picture, which had details of KK's last rites. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday.

Hi daughter wrote: "Love you forever dad." His wife Jyoti also shared the same.

The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

Bollywood personalities including names such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others mourned the singer's death.

KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' and 'Tadap Tadap'.