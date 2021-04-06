Kishwer Merchantt hits back at Kangana Ranaut fans accusing her of 'bullying' actor for not wearing mask

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGEN SHAH, KISHWER MERCHANTT Kishwer Merchantt, Kangana Ranaut

Recently actress Kishwer Merchant highlighted how Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on multiple occasions was spotted without wearing a mask. Soon after, Ranaut's fans rushed to her defence and accused Merchant of 'bullying' the actress. Reacting to the accusations, Merchant took to her Instagram stories and responded to the trollers with a strong message. Speaking in Hindi, Merchant said that Ranaut's fans have been texting her saying that she shouldn't comment about the latter because she has won four national awards. In response, the actress explained that it not about being a fantastic actor but about being careful and wearing a mask in public. She said that fans have been accusing her of bullying Kangana but instead they are harassing her.

It all started after Kishwer Merchant commented on a video of Kangana shared by paparazzi. The Thalaivi actress was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai without a mask. Pointing out the same, Merchant commented on the video saying, "She never is in a mask .. its not even ever in her hand ? How ?" Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai have announced that they are expecting their first child in August 2021. "You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby'. Coming Soon .. #august2021#sukishkababy," Kishwer wrote on Instagram, along with a picture.

Suyyash also shared a similar picture and captioned it: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun (I am going to be the father of your child) @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August."

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly called as Sukish by fans, started dating in 2010. The two got married in 2016.