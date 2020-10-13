Kishore Kumar’s 33rd death anniversary: Check out 10 evergreen songs of the legendary singer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALKISHOREKUMAR Kishore Kumar's 33rd death anniversary

There are a very few names in Bollywood who have managed to cast their spell on everyone with their acting, writing, composing and singing talent. And one such name was of Abhas Kumar Ganguly aka Kishore Kumar.

The iconic artist was a a powerhouse of talent who wooed every generation with his movies and songs. He was known for his energetic singing and deep voice. It has been three decades since he has passed away, but his work still speaks for him.

Today on the legendary singer's 33rd death anniversary, what better way of remembering the maestro than through his iconic hits. From romantic numbers to sad tracks, here we are with some of the most popular songs of Kishore Kumar that will always top our list of favourites.

Let’s take a look at his 10 evergreen classics:

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

The song from 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi featured was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. While the music of the track was composed by R D Burman, lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. This romantic track is loved by all generations.

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

This much-loved track from the movie Kati Patang is still one of the favourites of lovers. The 1970 movie features Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in lead roles. While the music was composed by R.D Burman, lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

The song Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se from the movie Ajnabee is for those first moments when you realise (especially boys)that you have started falling for someone. The music director of this 1974 movie is R. D Burman. The song has been picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega

It is one of the popular songs that still sounds refreshing. The song was crooned by Lata and Kishore Kumar. It was from Dev Anand starrer Paying Guest.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

This track from the movie Blackmail featured Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Rakhee in important roles. Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas was composed by Kalyanji Anandji. The 1973 movie was directed by Vijay Anand.

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

The song crooned by Kishore Kumar is from 1964 film Mr. X in Bombay. Directed by Shantilal Soni, the movie featured Kishore Kumar, Kum Kum and Madan Puri in pivotal roles. While the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi, the music was by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil

Kishore’s melodious voice did wonders when the song came out. Lata sang the female portion of the track. It was from 1965 movie Guide.

Roop Tera Mastana

This is one of the famous songs crooned by the singer which is also referred to as his comeback. It was from the 1969 film Aradhana and was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

The song from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was a huge hit and is still popular. The 1958 movie directed by Satyen Bose featured Madhubala.

Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe

This was one of the famous songs of the film Half Ticket. Kishore Kumar sang the song in both male and female voice. Not many know that the song was supposed to be sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore. But, the lady was out of town. At the end, the actor himself sang both the parts.

