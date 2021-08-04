Kishore Kumar birth anniversary: Plug in these songs by the irreplaceable gem of Indian cinema 

Today marks the birth anniversary of playback legend Kishore Kumar. To define the versatile genius as just the iconic singer that he was would be unfair. He was also an actor, screenwriter, director, producer and composer. Born in Khandwa, present-day Madhya Pradesh in 1929, Kishore Kumar's real name was Abhas Kumar Ganguly. He successfully delivered blockbuster songs in various languages like Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu.
Though we lost him in 1987, he is and will always be remembered as the irreplaceable gem of the Indian cinema whose voice and music shall always remain in the hearts of people. On the legendary singer's birth anniversary, here are some of the iconic songs that will always be everybody’s favourites.
