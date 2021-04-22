Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRTIKULHARI Kirti Kulhari shares photo from her trip to the mountains

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari on Wednesday shared a photograph that captures her in the midst of solitude in the mountains. She shared she went on an 80-kilometer trek on her own. In the photo, Kirti can be seen posing against the backdrop of snowclad mountains, looking at the sky. She did not disclose the location.

"Been away... been with Me... been high up in the mountains... 80 kms trek.. 12000 ft high... 6 days... and am back .. hey peoples ... #staysafe. Much more coming your way... loads of love ..." Kirti wrote on Instagram.

Have a look at her post here:

Kirti has been away from social media for a while, ever since she announced separation from Saahil Sehgal. She informed everyone about the same through a post that read, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

Further, she wrote, "And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always."

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the medical thriller web series "Human". Her last screen appearance was in Parineeti Chopra starrer Netflix film 'The Girl On The Train.'

-With IANS inputs