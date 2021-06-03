Kirti Kulhari is 'cool as a cucumber and hot as fire' in upcoming film 'Shaadisthan'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRTI KULHARI Kirti Kulhari

Actress Kirti Kulhari who's known for her role in films and web shows like Mission Mangal, Pink and Four More Shots Please, is all set to enthral the audience with a new avatar in her upcoming project. The actress unveiled her character in the upcoming film "Shaadisthan" with an Instagram post on Thursday. "Shaadisthan" is set for a digital release on June 11.

In the poster, Kirti posted a picture of her protagonist Sasha, describing her as "coolest" and "most sorted". She sports a short bob paired with a red shirt and chunky sunglasses in the image. "Meet #SASHA. The coolest and the most sorted person I have ever met in my life, on-screen and off-screen ... She is cool as a cucumber and hot as fire .. She is an ARTIST all the way... and a HUMAN all the way," Kirti wrote as the caption.

A day before, she also treated fans to the poster of the film.

Apart from her acting chops, Kirti was recently in news when she announced separation from husband Saahil Sehgal in April. The couple was together for a period of four years. Putting out a note on Instagram, the actress wrote that the two are parting ways "not on paper, but in life".

"A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about," she wrote, adding, "And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS."

"To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward...Always..Kirti Kulhari," she concluded.

Coming back to her projects, Kirti will next be seen in the medical thriller web series "Human".