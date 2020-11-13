Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMKIRTIKULHARI Kirti Kulhari enjoys winter in Rajasthan with Bajra roti and raita lunch| Pics

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is enjoying winter in Rajasthan with her family, with a meal of Bajra roti. She believes winter is the best time to visit Rajasthan. Kirti on Friday, shared photos and videos from her Rajasthan trip on her official Instagram account. The actress seems to enjoy her meal made by her Massi (maternal aunt) and Bhabhi.

The actress wrote: "Bajra roti lunch... made with so much love by my eldest masi and my bhabhi ... two people whose strength and patience I admire so much.. more power to them. My village visits are made of all this and more ... #rajasthan."

"P.S Winter is the best time to visit this beautiful state," she added.

In the photographs, Kirti enjoys Bajra roti with ghee and raita. She can be seen wearing a maroon tant saree with orange blouse and a denim jacket.

Dropping a heart, actress Yami Gautam wrote "Love." While Mohit Raina said "On my way."

"Adore u for how real u r. u r a delightful personality, professionally & personally," said a user. Another wrote "Good to see u r so attached to ur roots..."

On the work front, Kirti features in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer "The Girl On The Train", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller "The Girl On The Train", based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

She also has "Shaadistan" co-starring Kay Kay Menon coming up.

(With Inputs from IANS)