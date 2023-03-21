Kirron Kher tests positive for COVID

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KIRRON KHER Kirron Kher

The veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher tested positive for Covid-19. She took to her official social media handles and shared the health update. "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested," the actress tweeted. The fans and followers are now wishing the senior actress a speedy recovery.

Kirron Kher's health

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India's Got Talent. For the unversed, multiple myeloma is an uncommon type of blood cancer in which abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and form tumours in many bones of the body. Healthy plasma cells make antibodies, which protect us from infections and bacteria. In patients with multiple myeloma, something goes wrong with the cell division, causing a malignant proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow. She has been actively working post her cancer treatment.

Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films. Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praise for her roles in 'Devdas', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hum Tum', 'Dostana', 'Main Hoon Na' and others.

She is the wife of actor Anupam Kher. The duo tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Anupam Kher's work front

The veteran actor will be seen in 'The Vaccine War' and 'Emergency'.

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. 'Emergency' is Kangana Ranaut's directorial on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader.

