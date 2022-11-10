Friday, November 11, 2022
     
  5. Kirron Kher supports son Sikander at Monica O My Darling premiere after cancer recovery | PHOTO

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma--a type of blood cancer-- but has not recovered from it. She was snapped at a film event in Mumbai.

Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 23:57 IST
Kirron Kher
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher at Monica O My Darling premiere

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher were snapped at the premiere event of their son Sikander Kher's film Monica O My Darling in Mumbai on Thursday. The Netflix release is all set to stream from November 11 and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. The movie's premiere event was a star-studded one and many popular names from the film industry were snapped on the red carpet as they supported the film's cast and director Vasan Bala. Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher were also spotted there as they came out to support their son Sikander. 

Kirron Kher all smiles at Monica O My darling screening 

Kirron Kher posed all smiles at Monica O My Darling premiere. She has won her cancer battle and has been making public appearances, albeit occasionally. The premiere event of Monica O My Darling was made all the more special for Sikander as Kirron and Anupam Kher came out on the red carpet. 

In an image shared on social media, the Kher family posed together and looked adorable. 

India Tv - Kirron Kher

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIKirron Kher, Anupam Kher at Monica O My Darling premiere

Read: Monica, O My Darling screening: Arjun Kapoor to Vaani, celebs look alluring at the event | PHOTOS

Kirron Kher recovers from cancer 

Kirron Kher revealed in 2021 that she has been diagnosed with cancer. After recovery, she returned as the judge of the ninth season of the TV show India’s Got Talent. The veteran actor has been associated with the show since its inception in 2009. After Kirron's diagnosis with multiple myeloma--a type of blood cancer-- Monica O My Darling premiere event was one of the rare times she was snapped at a public event. She is known for roles in films like Devdas, Khamosh Paani, Veer Zaara and Dostana. She is also active in politics and is an MP for the BJP.

Read: Ajay Devgn to Janhvi Kapoor, B-town stars raise temperature as they get spotted in the city | Photos 

 

