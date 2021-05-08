Kirron Kher's death hoax: Anupam Kher rubbishes rumours, requests 'not to spread negative news'

Image Source : TWITTER/KIRRONKHERBJP Anupam Kher rubbishes rumours of Kirron Kher's death

After singer Lucky Ali, rumours of veteran actress and BJP member Kirron Kher's death started doing the rounds on the internet. The actress had been diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year. Soon after the rumours spread, husband and actor Anupam Kher took to social media to put an end to it. He said that the actress is doing well and also received the second shot of cobid vaccine on Friday. Kher also asked the people to stop spread false news.

Anupam Kher tweeted, "There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe."

Earlier, Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement shared the news of Kirron's cancer diagnosis. The statement reads: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."

"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar."

On Friday, Anupam Kher also shared the pictures while getting the second shot of covid vaccine. The actor's mother and his brother's family also accompanied him and took the shot. He wrote, "We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!!"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival. Also starring Aahana Kumra, 'Happy Birthday', which was one of the highly anticipated short films of the year. He was directed by Prasad Kadam and produced by FNP Media.

For more entertainment news click here!