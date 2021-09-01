Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED King of Comedy late Vivek wins the hearts of fans on LOL: Enga Siri Paappom

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show features ten popular comedians viz Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini. These contestants were pitted against each other under the same roof under the vigilant eyes of the two hosts - Padmashri awardee and legendary comedian Late Vivek and renowned actor Shiva. The series will consist of six episodes. While fans have enjoyed this unique concept, the one common thing which has united audiences all across is their love for the late comedian.

Fans have been pouring heartfelt messages across the nation mentioning how glad they are to watch Vivek in the show. The show was shot before Padma Shri recipient Vivek’s demise bus was released posthumously.

Watching him live on the screen, laughing and enjoying with co-host Shiva and the 10 participants seems to have moved the audiences as they were overwhelmed to see their favourite actor after his untimely demise early this year. Fans took to social media to express their happiness and have been pouring in the most heart-felt messages ever since the show was launched.

Read the tweets below: