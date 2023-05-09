INSIDE King Charles III's coronation concert: Sonam Kapoor, Katy Perry & others set the stage on fire

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonam Kapoor and Katy Perry

Sonam Kapoor was a part of King Charles III’s coronation concert. The Bollywood actress was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. Just one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they stepped out with the royal family for the Coronation Concert, which was hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," and those who were watching live.

Several big celebrities performed at the coronation concert like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench. Sonam took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Her piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Sonam Kapoor's speech

She began her speech with 'Namaste'. Sonam emphasised the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. She also elucidated upon the oneness that binds the diversity of the nation. "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one-third of the world's people, one-third of the world's oceans, and one-third of the world's lands. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special but we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous place where every voice is heard, " Sonam Kapoor said in her speech.

Known to be a fashionista, the 'Neerja' actress opted for a classy and elegant Bardot gown for the occasion. She sported minimal makeup and an accessory look.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures from the special photo shoot. While the first picture of the set holds a close-up portfolio of the actor, the others showcase her beautiful dress from different angles. Sonam's dress was designed by her favourites Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. Dropping the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

Katy Perry

The singer also performed at the coronation concert and set the stage on fire. Wearing a golden ball gown with a sweeping train, Katy crooned to one of her best-known hits 'Roar', as the face of a tiger lighted up above her. Princess Charlotte sang along - undoubtedly the ultimate seal of approval - as one of the biggest names on the lineups got everyone in the crowd to cheer and wave their flags. Perry then sang 'Firework', a song that surely gave her a huge boost in royalties every November, which she dedicated to the King. "Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people," she said.

Tom Cruise

Hollywood star, Tom Cruise showed his support to the newly coronated King Charles through his virtual presence. During the Coronation Concert on Sunday, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, appeared in a video cameo, giving King Charles III a shoutout while sitting in a fighter jet. "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said.

Latest Entertainment News