Kinda mad that I don’t look like you: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's mother's day wish for Gauri Khan

On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to wish her mother Gauri Khan. The diva shared a gorgeous monochrome photo of Gauri and expressed her disappointment that she doesn't look like her. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you." Undoubtedly, Gauri Khan looks glam in the photo. Check out-

Earlier, Gauri Khan had shared a collage of photos of her three kids - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam to extend Mother's day greetings. “Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned her post. Check out-

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been spending quality time together at their Mumbai home Mannat during the nationwide lockdown. The couple has been actively working to provide aid to coronavirus relief funds and help corona warriors in their service. They have offered their office space a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. Taking to Twitter, Gauri had written, GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk."

Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @mybmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before. pic.twitter.com/HBjMBp1iDG — Meer Foundation (@MeerFoundation) April 22, 2020

Recently, the actor also shared a lockdown-theme song Sab Sahi Ho Jayega with an adorable guest appearance by son AbRam. The superstar looked dashing as he crooned the song composed by Badshah and written by Sainee Raj. "Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. ‬Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’‬Par sab sahi ho jaayega!‬," he wrote in the caption.

