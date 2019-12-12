Kim Sharma wishes ex Yuvraj Singh on his birthday with a throwback selfie

Kim Sharma shares adorable posts for Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech.

Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh continue to be friends despite parting their ways after being in relationship four years. The duo's social media banter is proof that they share a cordial relationship. Today, on Yuvraj's birthday, Kim took to Instagram story to share a happy selfie with him. ''Happy birthday doofus @yuvisofficial have the best year and life,'' she captioned it.

Kim Sharma wishes birthday boy

The ex-cricketer turned 38 on Thursday.

Kim even showered praises on his wife Hazel Keech. Kim cheered for Hazel as she visited Prithvi Theatres to watch the Bodyguard actress performs in the play. Directed by Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Hazel played a titular role in Euripedes’ Medea, an adaptation of the Greek tragedy.

Kim cheered for Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech.

Kim shared a series of photos. In the first picture, she can be seen waiting for Hazel's performance while enjoying some good food. ''Whilst we wait @prithvitheatre for @hazelkeechofficial in @medeatheplay,'' she captioned the post. Kim called Hazel a ''bright star' in one of the photos. She also shared a selfie with Hazel and writer Mushtaq Sheikh.“What an absolutely smashing performance @hazelkeechofficial. We are in awe,” Kim wrote.

For unversed, Kim and Yuvraj dated for four years before calling it quits in 2007. Neither of them opened up on their breakup and chose to remain mum like before.

While Yuvraj went on to marry actress Hazel Keech in 2016, Kim Sharma divorced from husband Ali Punjani in 2017. The duo got married in 2010.

