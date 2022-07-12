Kim wants to shower with boyfriend Pete Davidson in 'The Kardashians' season 2 teaser | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KIM KARDASHIAN FAN PAGE Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kardashians sisters are all set to give you a sneak peek into their personal lives with the second season of their famous show 'The Kardashians'. A teaser for the reality series was unveiled and since then it's been trending for several reasons -- especially due to the display of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's lovey-dovey moments. Marking her boyfriend's first on-camera appearance in her family's reality series, Kim asked Pete to shower with her in the first teaser video.

Kim has finally addressed her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy she is in new relationship. The teaser ended on a steamy note. The Skims founder asked the "Saturday Night Live" alum whether he would like to shower with her. "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" she asks in front of a shocked Khloe Kardashian. In response, Pete, 28, promptly tosses his phone and scampers off to join his girlfriend, 41.

The reality series' second season will premiere on September 22 on Hulu. The teaser reveals other notable events in the family's lives that will serve as storylines in the upcoming episodes, including Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy with Travis Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with Travis Barker, Variety reported. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian & boyfriend Pete Davidson's PDA in the most expensive dress grabs eyeballs

The show will also explore the modeling and business careers of the family members, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

For the unversed, Kim was earlier married to rapper Kanye West. She shares four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with her ex-husband Kanye West. She filed to divorce West in February 2021 and was declared legally single, recently. However, Kim had already started dating comedian Pete Davidson last year in November. She confirmed her relationship with Pete on Instagram in March, 2022. Since then, she the couple has been posting romantic photos on social media.

They even attended the Met Gala together. Davidson has also spent time with Kim's kids and recently made a tattoo on his neck which seemingly read the letters 'KNSCP, reported Page Six. Reportedly, the tattoo could be the initials of Kim and her four children.