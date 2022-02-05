Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West's 'constant attacks,' accuses him of manipulating their divorce

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KANYEW.EST Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West's constant social media attacks

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has for the first time spoken publically about "attacks" she has faced from her ex-husband Kanye West on social media. The beauty mogul seems clearly angry over Kanye posting his grievances about Kim posting a screenshot of her and North West on TikTok. With the picture, he wrote, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will." Kim has come out swinging, saying, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness." Kim clearly made a point of saying she is the primary caregiver.

She added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

She is also making it clear that there have been many other co-parenting issues, some that haven't surfaced publicly. "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kim concluded the post.

This is an exception post coming from Kim, who has stayed silent over the past social media bullying by her ex-husband. Kanye and Kim's followers long time beef after their messy divorce is all known in the entertainment industry. This is not the first public dispute where the rapper shaded his ex-wife over co-parenting.

Last month, when Kim threw a birthday party for Chicago, Kanye was extremely upset, claiming he wasn't invited. However, it was earlier reported by TMZ that Kim later invited Kanye to the party. The rapper showed up and thanked everyone, but Kim. The former celebrity couple share 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014. Kanye who is currently dating actor Julia Fox has recently been in the headlines for being vocal about wanting a second chance with Kim, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

