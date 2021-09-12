Kim Kardashian's black leather head-to-toe suit leaves fans in the dark | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian's black leather head-to-toe suit leaves fans in the dark

Socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian left fans puzzled when she landed wearing a leather suit with her face also covered in a zipped leather mask. According to dailymail.co.uk, Kim landed in NYC with mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris' partner Corey Gamble ahead of the Met Gala, scheduled to take place on September 13. Kim's estranged husband Kanye West had donned a similar look a couple of years back. Kim paired the eerie look with high black boots and a ponytail.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian broke down while revealing about her marriage with rapper Kanye West. On one of the episodes of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the star got emotional while talking about her personal life. She spoke about her marriage issues with her estranged husband to her sisters, telling them that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart.

Kim broke down in front of her family saying she feels "like a f---ing failure" knowing another marriage is collapsing. She said Kanye deserves a woman who can follow him around everywhere, something she said she cannot do. Kim cried about Kanye living on his Wyoming ranch while she raises their four kids in Los Angeles. She told her sisters, "I can't do this anymore."

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye parted ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.