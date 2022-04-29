Kim Kardashian couldn't stop crying after Kanye West retrieved her unreleased sex tape with Ray J

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian couldn't stop crying when her former husband Kanye West came to her help! Recently, the American TV personality was moved to tears after her ex went over the board to help her retrieve the hard drive containing an unreleased sex tape footage of Kim's with Ray J. The latest episode of 'The Kardashians' showed Kim in New York City as she prepares for her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut. At that time Kim and Kanye were going through their divorce. However, it didn't affect the rapper's zeal to help Kim. He proved that family comes first for him.

Just hours before her 'SNL' appearance, Kanye handed over to Kim a suitcase that contained the hard drive with additional footage from her sex tape. "So, Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and I wanna show you guys what he got me," she said amidst lots of tears as she unzipped the suitcase.

Kanye had flown from New York to L.A. to meet Ray J at the airport, and that's when Ray presented him with presumably all the raw video. "He got me all of the sex tape back. He flew home and he got the computer. It was on a hard drive. And he met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me," she continued.

Kim's family was stunned by the kind gesture. "Oh, my God," said Khloe as Kris said, "That's amazing." In a confessional, Kim added, "I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. Addressing everyone in the room again, Kim joked through tears, "I think I need a security guard just to stand by this janky bag."

Later during the episode, Kim stated that she did watch the new footage but there was "nothing sexual" nor "nothing weird" that appeared. The interaction between Kanye and Kim was interesting to witness as they seemed to have a real connection, something which over the months evaporated as Kanye went in hard on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. After six years of marriage in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. Since then, she began dating Davidson that fall.

--ANI inputs