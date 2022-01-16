Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani wishes boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday with a romantic pic. Seen yet?

Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older today ie on January 16. On his special day, a number of wishes poured in social media from fans and colleagues. However, one that caught everyone's attention was that of his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani. On Sidharth's 37th birthday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet message along with one of the stills from their film 'Shershaah'. In the image, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen holding each other's hands while sitting together. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy dearest one," and added a red heart emoji with the same.

Sidharth and Kiara have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed about their relationship yet. Recently, the two were headed to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year there.

Apart from Kiara, others from the industry including-- Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, shared wishes for the birthday boy. Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story that had an image of Sidharth. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always."

Katrina Kaif's wished her 'Baar Baar Dekho' co-star by penning a sweet message for him. "Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy love peace and happiness this year," she wrote.

"Happy happy bdaayyyy Sidboy!! May you eat lots and lots of Cake! Wishing you a super healthy blockbuster year" read Rakul's wish for Sidharth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth, who has been basking in the success of 'Shershaah', apart from 'Mission Majnu', will next also be seen in 'Yodha', and 'Thank God'.