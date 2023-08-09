Kiara Advani waves tricolour, interacts and poses with BSF soldiers at Wagah border | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kiara Advani at Wagah border

Ahead of Independence Day, Kiara Advani took a break from her shooting schedule and spent some time with BSF soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border. They also engaged in some fun activities. One of the videos features Kiara waving the tricolour while donning a beautiful salwar-suit in shades of beige and green as she attended an army event. Several photo and videos Several pictures and videos from her trip to Amritsar have surfaced online, showcasing her memorable moments with the brave men in uniform.

Kiara visited the BSF boot camp and took part in various activities such as shooting and planting trees with the soldiers. Throughout her visit, Kiara interacted with the soldiers and posed for photos.

After her visit, Kiara has now returned to Mumbai. Paparazzi at the airport spotted her sporting the same ethnic outfit she wore at the Wagah border.

Kiara Advani's work front

Born as Alia Advani, Kiara has successfully created a niche for herself in Hindi cinema and is accredited with multiple blockbuster hits like Bhool Bhulaiya 2.0, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah, Kabir Singh, among several others. She was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha.' Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film features Kartik as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Sattu and Katha's love story. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Next, she will be seen in Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. In the film, Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS office, while the female lead will be played by Kiara, along with Anjali, S.J Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles. Popular music composer Thaman will be composing the songs for the film.

She recently set the ramp on fire as she walked for ace couturiers Falguni and Shane at the first day of the 16th edition of India Couture Week in Delhi to a packed audience. Living up to the hype created by Barbie, Kiara looked regal in a dark shimmery pink lehenga with thigh-high slit, and a matching choli with silver hand embroidery.

