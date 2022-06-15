Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan trolled for eating vada pao inside metro as they promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. They recently won people's hearts by taking a metro to promote their film. Accompanied by Anil Kapoor, Kiara and Varun were seen commuting by Mumbai metro to beat the traffic and save time amid hectic promotions.

In a video, the duo was also seen savouring Vada Pao inside the metro, embracing the True Mumbaikar in them! In fact, Varun seemed to have really liked his short journey on the metro, he went ahead and said that he has come to realise that the best way to save time during peak traffic hours is to take a metro! However, they got mercilessly trolled on social media as a video showing them eating food inside the metro is going viral. Netizens went angry over their behaviour and asking the authorities to fine Varun and Kiara. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani celebrates the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jug Jugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban' style

A user wrote, "Eating is not allowed in Mumbai Metro." Another added, "Will some one get up and notice." A third comment read, "Metro me khaana varjit h ,ab aapka yahi video viral ho jayega eating in metro."

For the outing, Varun was casually dressed in a pink t-shirt and denim while Kiara looked gorgeous in a white tank top which she paired with black jeans.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is set to hit the theatres on June 24 and has already created mass hysteria around it. Even the song 'Nach Punjaaban' from the movie has been creating a lot of buzz on Instagram lately with many actors posting videos of them dancing to the tunes of the song. ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Vikram Box Office Collection: Film continues to rule; to beat Baahubali 2's TN record

Apart from Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani the film also stars Neetu Kapoor. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, the family drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film 'Good Newwz' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.