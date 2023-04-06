Kiara Advani strikes a pose in snow-covered mountains, fans ask about Sidharth Malhotra; See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani strikes a pose in snow-covered mountains

Kiara Advani is currently in Kashmir filming Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The stars are shooting for a schedule of the film and they keep sharing glimpses of the sets on their social media. Kiara posted a surprising photo of herself posing in the snow on Wednesday. She is dressed in a silver jacket, black trousers, snow boots and gloves as she sits on snow with snow-covered mountains in the backdrop.

Sharing the image, Kiara merely shared snowflake, snowman and snow-covered hill emojis within the caption. Some of her followers thought the actor is on a honeymoon in Kashmir with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra since its some of the well-liked honeymoon locations among couples.

Check out the post,

Reacting to the post, fans flooded into the comment section. One fan asked, “jijaji kaha hai”?. Another wrote, “ Take care .. Avalanche issue .. stay away from huge snow mountain area”. Another wrote, “It's all about those silver ski jackets.” Commenting on her glamorous look, a fan also said, “Ice melt hogayi (the snow has melted).”

Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kiara Advani has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will soon be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical-romantic thriller, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is set to hit theatres on June 29. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak also play important parts in the film. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage.

