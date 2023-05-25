Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic stroll in Japan is all about love; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI Kiara-Sidharth stroll in Japan; see pic

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. The pair has never failed to paint the town red since they tied the knot. On their recent vacation to Japan, they demonstrated their knack for living in the moment rather than constantly sharing pictures. However, they didn't forget to bring happiness to their fans. Recently, the couple shared an adorable snapshot from their trip, bringing immense joy to their followers.

Kiara Advani delighted her Instagram followers on Wednesday by providing a glimpse of their idyllic vacation. In the photo, the affectionate couple is captured from behind, walking hand in hand away from the camera in one of Japan's most picturesque locations. Kiara is dressed in a stylish beige tracksuit, her hair flowing freely, and carrying a small black bag while wearing white footwear. Meanwhile, Sidharth sported a blue tracksuit and white sneakers. Undoubtedly, their love story is creating a buzz wherever they go. Accompanying the picture, Kiara expressed her longing by writing, "Take me back already."

Check out the picture:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANIKiara Advani's Instagram story

Recently, the pair was spotted together as they returned from their Japan vacation at the Mumbai airport. The couple walked hand-in-hand in their casual best as the paparazzi followed them to click their pictures. Sidharth was dressed in a black tee and a matching pair of pants. The actor also sported black sunglasses and an oversized green shirt. At the same time, Kiara donned a white comfy yet classy look with yellow shades. She accessorised her look with a pink handbag, matte shoes, and opted for no makeup. Reportedly, the lovebirds were vacationing in Kyoto, Japan.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. The actors had worked together in the film Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

