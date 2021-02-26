Kiara Advani shares boomerang video in snow-covered mountains. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani shares boomerang video in snow-covered mountains

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Manali. On Friday the actress treated her fans to a boomerang shot as she posed amid the picturesque view of snow-covered mountains. Kiara took to her Instagram handle and shared her Manali snow glow. Kiara wore a white top, a woollen cap and pink gloves.

"Snow glow," she captioned the boomerang shot. Kiara is seen all smiles as she smilingly winks at her fans.

See her post here:

In another post, Kiara also shared a few other photographs of snowy roads in the scenic holiday spot. "From sunrise to sunset.... #IncredibleIndia," the good newwz actress captioned it.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Kiara was last seen in the 2020 horror-comedy 'Laxmii' opposite superstar Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, was stalled owing to the pandemic and the film is back on floor again. As per reports, the remaining portions will be shot in Mumbai in March and then in Lucknow. The horror-comedy also stars Tabu, and is all set to hit theatres on November 19. Apart from this, Kiara will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the forthcoming war drama Shershaah, which will release in theatres on July 2.

The actress will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.