Kiara Advani sets internet ablaze with her sensuous pool look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes 'wow'

Basking in the sun, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani set temperatures soaring on social media. The actress has out a stunning new picture of herself on Instagram as she takes a dip in a pool, with her eyes shut and the bright sun in the background. Surrounded by crystal clear water, Kiara wrote, "Seas the day." As soon as she uploaded the photo, Kiara's fans and friends poured in love in the comment section. Joining them was, South star Samantha Prabhu who wrote, 'Wowww' along with a heart emoji.

Recently, Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, flew together for their New Year celebration. The two were papped at the Mumbai airport as they leave for the vacation to an undisclosed destination. Sidharth and Kiara waved at the paps at the arrival gate, before walking in. Kiara kept it casual with pink oversized sweatshirt dress paired with white boots, while Sidharth opted for an olive green jacket along with black pants.

Although, they have not confirmed their relationship but continue to delight fans with their offscreen romance. Sidharth and Kiara have worked together in the film 'Shershaah'. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by fans. Not just their pairing won everybody's hearts but their romance and emotions became one of the major highlights of the film and two garnered praise from all corners.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara will be seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo marks the first on-screen collaboration of actors Kiara and Varun. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.