Kiara Advani's sultry pics from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar unveiled; Alia Bhatt goes 'Wowza'

Kiara Advani's sultry pics from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar out

Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual calendar. Images from Kiara Advani's hattrick shot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar was on Wednesday unveiled by the photographer, who revealed shots of the ravishing beauty against a beach backdrop. Posing amid the sand, Kiara looks alluring in her third ever calendar picture for Dabboo. The actress looks gorgeous in the black-and-white picture from her photoshoot with celebrity photographer.

For the shoot, Kiara has left her locks open and is seen laying on the sand, topless. With minimal make-up and multiple rings on her fingers, Kiara looks stunning.

Well, Kiara's diva looks was not only appreciated by fans but left actress Alia Bhatt in awe. She commented, "Wowza." Dabboo Ratnani called her an 'absolute beauty' in the comments section.

Take a look:

The actor previous photoshoot for Dabboo's calendar last year had created an uproar. The Fashion photographer revealed the shots on an Instagram live before the launch saying, fans poured in their requests and enquired for Kiara's picture the most.

Kiara also regarded this year's picture as her most favourite amongst the three. The 'Kabir Singh' actor made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar in 2019, wearing an embellished blue jean jacket.

Last year, Kiara's shot for Daboo's calendar created headlines settings the internet ablaze for posing with just a leaf. This is the third time in a row, that Kiara has shot for the calendar.

Having recently clocked seven years in Bollywood, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of 'Shershaah', post which the actress will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next amongst others.

