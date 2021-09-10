Kiara Advani’s lookalike recreates her Shershaah look, video goes viral as fans cannot spot the difference

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RIGHDESHWARI Kiara Advani’s lookalike recreates her Shershaah look

Lookalikes of actors have become a very common thing on social media. Recently, fans have discovered actress Kiara Advani's lookalike whose video has gone viral on the internet. Aishwarya, who according to her Instagram bio is a dentist, has an uncanny resemblance to Kiara. She is also an Instagram influencer with over 42K followers. After the release of Shershaah, Aishwarya's pictures popped on Instagram and fans started calling her Kiara's doppelganger.

Earlier this week, Aishwarya also recreated Kiara Advani's look from the film Shershaah. Wearing a white suit with a pink dupatta, she looked similar to the Bollywood actress. Sharing the video, she said, "After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look from movie Shershaah. So here it is!! Enjoy!!."

Soon after she shared the video, Instagram users flooded her comments with comparisons with Kiara Advani. One user wrote, "You are looking just like dimple... what a transformation." Another asked, "ap dono twins ho?? (Are you two twins)"

Kiara Advani played the role of Dimple Cheema in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. The film was a biopic on war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Recalling her experience of meeting Dimple, Kiara told Kapil Sharma, "I did meet Dimple ji before shooting for the film but it was not because I wanted to understand how she speaks and behaves."

She added: "I wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments because, we as civilians, when reading about the soldiers, think about what their families must be going through. Their journey is a different kind of strength."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.