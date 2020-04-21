Kiara Advani's adorable childhood video with her Cinderella mug is unmissable. Seen it yet?

Just like every other Bollywood celebrity, actress Kiara Advani who rose to fame through the role of Kabir Singh 'ki bandi' opposite Shahid Kapoor is also enjoying her free time by looking back at her childhood. Recently, she went down the memory lane after she got a video in her hand which has been recorded in the year 1996 and shows a little Kiara drinking water from a Cinderella cup in her home. The actress says she had a fetish for cups since childhood which is quite evident in the video that has her favorite cup with the sketch of the Disney princess.

The charming actress who has become quite active on her social media took to her Instagram account and shared this old video on Tuesday with a caption that read, "#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella." Have a look:

A few weeks back, on the occasion of Siblings Day, Kiara dedicated yet another throwback photo to her brother Mishaal and wrote, "Happy Sibling Day #mishaaladvani squishy for mishy forever."

On the acting front, Kiara was recently seen in Netflix's film 'Guilty.' She will next be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kartik Aaryan. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu.'

