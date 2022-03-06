Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani looks beautiful as she performs bridesmaid's duties on sister Ishita's wedding | PICS

Kiara Advani is known not just for her films but also for her social media activity. The actress is quite active on various platforms and leaves fans mesmerised with her beauty. Every now and then, we see Kiara sharing pictures and videos of herself leaving each and everyone flattered. Well, wedding bell rang in Advani's house as her sister Ishita Advani tied the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Shershaan' actor posted pictures in which she looks like the perfect bridesmaid, dressed in an orange-and-gold lehenga.

In another picture beaming with sisterly love, Kiara can be seen putting a dot of kohl behind the new bride's ear, to protect her from any evil or negative energy. The bride dressed in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, paired with green-and-gold bridal jewellery.

Kiara wrote, "Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani."

Image Source : INSTA Kiara Advani on her sister's wedding

Just a day back, she treated everyone with a reel of herself from during a pre-wedding function dressed up in a hot pink cutout dress with a thigh-high slit. Captioning the video, she wrote, "When you’re ready in time to get a reel in."

See some of her viral videos grooving to popular Punjabi tracks.

On the work front, Kiara's last project was 'Shershaah' with boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the film released on Amazon Prime Video.

Next up, she has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, RC15 with Ram Charan, Karram Kurram, which is inspired by the life of Lijjat Papad founder and Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.