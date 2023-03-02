Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon & AP Dhillon to perform at BCCI's Women's Premier League 2023 opening ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon and Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and AP Dhillon will headline a star-studded grand opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament this Saturday (March 4). With cricket and Bollywood going hand in hand, the organisers have made sure to add a "filmy touch" to women's cricket. Sharing the update, Kriti took to Instagram Story and wrote, "See you guys there! Super proud #WPL."

The official Twitter account of the WPL shared the info about the opening ceremony’s headliners on Wednesdeay morning. "A star-studded line-up, D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour," read the tweet. The creative posted alongside had the pictures of actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, along with musician AP Dhillon.

Kiara, too, expressed her happiness about performing at the opening ceremony of WPL. "Excited to cheer on our women in Blue! Super stoked to perform at the opening ceremony #WPL," she wrote.

DY Patil Stadium will host the WPL opening ceremony before the opening match of the WPL's inaugural edition between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on March 4. The tickets for the same are selling now on BookMyShow. The hour-long opening ceremony will begin at 5.30 pm on Saturday with the audience being allowed in from 4pm.

What's next for Kiara and Kriti?

Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'. She has 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

Talking about Kriti Sanon, she is reuniting with Tiger Shroff after Heropanti for dystopian action film Ganapath. The film is all set to release around Dussehra on October 20, 2023, in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

On the other hand, she was recently seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film failed to perform at the BO. Shehzada is an official Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that released in 2020. Since the majority of the people have already watched Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it appears that Shehzada is not the first choice for cinemagoers.

