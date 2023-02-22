Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani’s golden lehenga took 4000 hours to craft, shares designer Manish Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared more stunning photos from her pre-wedding ceremony on social media on Tuesday night. She wore a gorgeous golden ombre lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for her sangeet and posed happily with Sidharth Malhotra. Her gorgeous lehenga featured heavy sequin and embroidery work. The pictures of Kiara dancing with her husband-to-be Sidharth have gone viral on social media.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Manish Malhotra shared the behind-the-scenes story of creating the exquisite outfit for Kiara. The designer revealed that the personalized lehenga took 4000 hours to craft and featured a striking gold to silver transition with 98000 Swarovski crystals, paired with a haute couture stole with marabou feather detailing.

Kiara's jewelry was also carefully chosen to compliment her outfit. She opted for a subtle yet statement-making neckpiece. According to Manish Malhotra, the custom look was matched with a captivating neckpiece that was thoughtfully curated with natural diamonds and a stunning ruby pendant from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection.

Fans flooded Kiara's Instagram comments with compliments on her outfit and questioned why she didn't wear it for her Bollywood reception instead of the black-and-white satin gown by Manish Malhotra with emerald jewelry, which many felt was too formal for a fun bridal look.

Kiara Advani's fans were not impressed by her black-and-white satin gown designed by Manish Malhotra and accessorized with emerald jewelry. One of her fans commented that the outfit was too formal and not suitable for a fun bridal look and that Kiara should have worn her golden ombre lehenga instead. Another fan praised Kiara's recent look, saying that she looked amazing and that her partner Sidharth Malhotra always rocks.

Sidharth complemented Kiara's look with a black tailor-made velvet sherwani, paired with a fully embroidered jacket in black and gold. The couple looked enchanting and radiated magical chemistry at their Sangeet ceremony.

