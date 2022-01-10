Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Khushi Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive; sister Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor under home quarantine

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID-19. As per ETimes reports, Boney Kapoor and his actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor are under home quarantine. Yesterday, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself with a temperature in her mouth. She captioned the post, "that time of year again."

Take a look:

In one of the pictures, she can be seen lying on the bed with sister Khushi.

Several celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Previously, Janhvi Kapoor's step-brother, sister Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor had also tested positive.

According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far.

Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.