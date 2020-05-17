Khushi Kapoor reveals people made fun of her for not looking like mom Sridevi: I didn’t know how to handle it

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHI.KAPOORR Khushi Kapoor reveals people made fun of her for not looking like mom Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor hasn't made her acting debut yet, but she is already a sensation among the fans. The diva featured in Janhvi's recently released 'Quarantine Tapes-Episode 1' and gave a glimpse of her childhood and hardships she faced when people made fun of her for not looking like mother Sridevi or sister Janhvi. The video features Khushi's old photos and videos and in her voiceover, she opens up about how she handled it.

In the video, Khushi Kapoor says, "I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it." She says she is just a normal 19-year-old girl who has received much more love and appreciation that she should have.

She adds, "People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress."

While Khushi struggled with her self-esteem initially, she later learned to love herself and let go of all the negativity. She adds, "You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it."

It is said that Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's film opposite Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, nothing has been announced yet.

