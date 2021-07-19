Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHUSHI KAPOOR Khushi Kapoor dedicates new post to 'the coolest' parents Boney Kapoor, Sridevi; shares rare pic

Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of her parents. Dedicating the post to them she wrote, "the coolest" in her caption. Khushi posted an old photo of her parents from their family album. In the old picture, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are giving couple goals as they pose together. Sridevi looks breathtakingly beautiful in a black outfit, which she paired with a striped shawl and a pair of shades. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor looks dapper in a grey sweater and a red cap in the photo.

Take a look:

On the occasion of Mother's Day this year, Khushi Kapoor shared photos of herself and Sridevi from her childhood along with an emotional note, "Happy Mother's Day to the best."

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi married on June 2 in 1996 and welcomed their daughter Janhvi, who is now an actress, the following year. Khushi was born in 2000.

Following the footsteps of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut. In an interview with Bombay Times earlier this year, Boney Kapoor: "Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon. I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn't affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films."

Sridevi passed away on February 22 in 2018 by accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub. The actress was in Dubai where she was attending the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. She was last seen in the film MOM.