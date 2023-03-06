Khushbu Sundar reveals SHOCKING details of sexual and physical abuse by father: 'I was eight'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHUSHSUNDAR Khushbu Sundar shares shocking details of sexual abuse

Khushbu Sundar, National Commission for Women member and actor-turned-politician, shared some heartwrenching details about her childhood. She revealed that she was abused by her father when she was eight years old. In a recent interview with a media portal, she said that when a child is sexually abused, the scar remains for life, adding that it is immaterial whether the child is a boy or a girl. She said that her mother had gone through the most abusive marriage, adding that her father thought that it was his birthright to beat up his wife, and children and abuse his only daughter.

Khushbhu said that the fear of other members of the family getting abused kept her mouth shut even though she was abused since she was eight. She added that her only fear was whether her mother would believe as she had a 'Kuch bhi hota hai, meri pati Devta hai' mindset.

She said that when she turned 15, she thought that enough was enough and started speaking against her father. The actor-turned-politician added that her father left the family when she was only 16 and the family didn't knew from where the next meal was coming.

On Sunday, Khushbu took to Twitter to slam those who find pleasure in abusing others. She wrote, "My friend says, when you rise, people troll because they cannot reach your heights. Couldn't agree more. So here I say to all those out here who find sadistic pleasure in abusing and trolling, Get well soon!."

In another recent post, she said, "I want all your prayers and support so that the interests of Our 'Devis' are protected in all walks of life!"

Meanwhile, Khushbu Sundar is a member of the BJP national executive committee. She has worked as an actor, film producer, and television presenter.

(With IANS inputs)

