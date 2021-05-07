Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vivek Dahiya shares post for Divyanka Tripathi, recalls her doing stunts for YHM

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK DAHIYA Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who's best known for her role in popular tv show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to appear in stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka's actress husband Vivek Dahiya is all thrilled about it. As the actress moved to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show, Vivek shared a motivational post for her with a sweet message. In the post, he recalled how the actress refused to have body doubles in YHM and did her own stunts.

"Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around) ; where every tiny thing would reminds me of you," he wrote.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Full Contestants List: Rahul, Nikki, Arjun Bijlani and others fly to Cape Town

"I’m super kicked about this adventurous journey of yours, been watching past episodes videos and have a strong feeling you’re going to ace it my NCC girl. You jumped off the plane smilingly, you’ll sail through this because you have it in you. I know this for sure because I still remember you often chose to do your own stunts in YHM denying the need for a body double. Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed :)," he added.

Divyanka too shared a romantic note for Vivek with some mushy pictures of the couple. Take a look:

This year, TV actors like Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari and Mahekk Chahal will also be seen in the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has also reached Cape Town. As began the shoot Nikki took to social media to share an emotional post. In her post, she mentioned how her brother wanted to see her in the reality show and was very excited about it. She lost her brother Jatin last week owing to COVID 19 complications. Saying that it's a difficult time for her family and leaving them is hard Nikki added that she's doing this for her late brother.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli pens emotional note as she begins shoot, shares pics

In an earlier post, Tamboli said her 29-year-old brother, Jatin, had multiple health issues and was admitted to a hospital last month where he tested positive for COVID-19 and tuberculosis. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia. The 24-year-old actor wrote that her brother was "surviving" on only one lung after his lungs "collapsed".

For more entertainment news click here!