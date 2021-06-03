Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares candid photos with 'Boss Man' Rohit Shetty

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAHULVAIDYARKV Rahul Vaidya shares candid photos with 'Boss Man' Rohit Shetty

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya has been enjoying his days in Cape Town where he is shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer has been sharing many pictures and videos with fellow contestants on social media. Recently he shared a bunch of candid pictures with the show's host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Calling him a 'Boss Man,' Rahul was all praise for the Simmba director.

Rahul Vaidya captioned the post, "BOSS MAN! Sir you are as real as the emotion in your every film! You have my respect and love @itsrohitshetty #kkk11 @colorstv."

A couple of days ago, actress Shweta Tiwari had also shared pictures with Rohit Shetty on Instagram. Singing praises for the filmmaker, she said, "The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk." Abhinav Shukla also shared some pictures and wrote, "With the Super Taskmaster"

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to hit your Television screens from July 21. The portal stated, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will hit the small screens from 21st July onwards on Colors." Earlier, Rahul Vaidya had also hinted that the show will arrive on TV in July.

For those unversed what the show is all about, KKK is an adventure-based reality show which involves celebrities performing dangerous stunts in real life. The winner gets the trophy and a winning amount. Karishma Tanna was the winner of KKK season 10.